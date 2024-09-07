2x National champion Clemson wide receiver passes away at the age of 26

Credit: SARAH SHERIDAN/Staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

From 2016 to 2019, the Clemson Tigers were one of the best teams in college football. Armed with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence and coached by Dabo Swinney, Clemson won two college football national championships and lost two others.

Many of those Clemson players went on to have successful NFL careers. But many others didn’t, and their football peak took place in college with the Tigers. That’s the story of Diondre Overton, whose pursuit of a pro career has come to an end all too soon.

Cause of death of Clemson WR Diondre Overton remains unknown

Credit: Adam Hagy-Imagn Images

According to Grace Raynor of The Athletic, former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton has passed away at the age of 26. Clemson officials confirmed the reports on Saturday. Overton’s cause of death has not been unveiled to the public.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.” Clemson statement on Diondre Overton

Many of Overton’s former Clemson teammates have shared their love for Overton on social media, including Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who wrote “Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L. I’m hurtin bad bout this right now.”

Overton was one of the two-time Clemson national championship winners, playing for the Tigers from 2016-19.

Diondre Overton stats: 52 receptions, 777 receiving yards, 7 TD

Overton wasn’t able to parlay his Clemson success into an NFL career, going undrafted in 2020. However, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-4 receiver from pursuing his football dreams. The Greensboro, North Carolina native joined the CFL and European League of Football before finding his footing in the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars.

After two years in the USFL, Overton spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers and Memphis Showboats in the redesigned UFL.

