Cincinnati Reds All-Star makes MLB history

Updated:
Cincinnati Reds, Elly De La Cruz
Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani isn’t the only star making MLB history.

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz has become the youngest player with at least 25 home runs and 65 stolen bases in the same season.

The momentous blast came off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones. The three-run blast nearly left Great American Ball Park.

But that’s not all De La Cruz has accomplished. The 22-year-old is the first player ever to have 100 extra-base hits and 100 stolen bases in the same season.

De La Cruz has lived up to the hype after the Reds signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2018. He tore through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut June 6, 2023.

De La Cruz made his first All-Star team this year. He doesn’t become a free agent until 2030.

Injuries derailed what was thought to be a promising 2024 season for the Reds. De La Cruz and the Reds should be pushing for a playoff berth in 2025.

