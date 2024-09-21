Cincinnati Bengals star expected to make much-needed return for pivotal Week 3 Monday night game

After missing the first two weeks of the Cincinnati Bengals season, gifted wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to return for a very important matchup on Monday night.

The start of the 2024 Bengals season has been a huge departure from expectations this summer. Entering their campaign Cincy was expected to be a powerhouse and Super Bowl contender in a tough AFC. Yet, they’ve looked like playoff pretenders to begin the year.

Also Read: Where do the Cincinnati Bengals land in the latest NFL offense rankings?

Entering their game on Monday night versus the Commanders, the Bengals shockingly own a 0-2 record after a stunning Week 1 loss to the Patriots and then a frustrating setback to the Chiefs last week. The offense has not been nearly as formidable as in years past, especially as they try to replace veteran running back Joe Mixon. However, they will get a huge influx of talent this week.

On Friday, wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed to the media that he is ready to make his season debut this Monday after missing the team’s first two games due to a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati Bengals have badly missed Tee Higgins this season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins tells reporters he “feels great” and plans to play Monday vs. Commanders after missing 1st two games with a hamstring injury.



“Finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go.” https://t.co/fBGSzR17B9 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 20, 2024

The news could not have come at a better time for the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to a contract dispute this summer top receiver Ja’Marr Chase has gotten off to a slow start after taking part in very few team activities during the preseason. And the run game has been non-existent as they look to fill the shoes of departed running back Joe Mixon.

It has led to average numbers for quarterback Joe Burrow since he does not have the impact weapons he is used to. If not for missing five games last season due to injuries, Higgins was on pace for a third straight 1,000-plus yard receiving season and brings a Pro-Bowl-level pass-catcher back to the Cincy offense.

The Bengals will be looking to avoid an 0-3 hole to start the season on Monday Night Football versus the Commanders this week.

Also Read: Latest NFL team and players stats leaders before Week 3