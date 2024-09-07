NFL insider who’s correctly predicted last 5 Super Bowls picks Chiefs vs. Packers in February: But who’s the pick to win?

Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are popular picks to reach the Super Bowl in February. However, their status as serious title contenders this season got boosted in a major way this week when the man who has correctly predicted the last five Super Bowl winners also picked the two powerhouse teams to reach the big game early next year.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers a lock for Super Bowl 59?

The Packers and Chiefs are two of the top teams in their respective conferences entering the 2024 NFL season. There is no better proof of the potential of both squads than the fact that they were two of the four teams that kicked off the 2024 NFL schedule this week.

On Thursday, Kansas City began the defense of their latest championship with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Then on Friday night, Green Bay came up just short in an offensive battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the different results to Week 1, both are viewed around the league as serious threats to go all the way to the Super Bowl this season. And both teams received a major endorsement of that potential this week.

NFL Network league insider Peter Schrager has become a Super Bowl Nostradamus in recent years. He correctly predicted the Chiefs would win it all in 2019. Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Followed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. And nailed it on predictions of back-to-back Super Bowl victories for KC in 2022 and 2023.

Well, this week the Super Bowl guru picked the Chiefs to continue their march to history in February, and waiting for them in the Superdome will be the Packers.

Who is Peter Schrager predicting to win 2025 Super Bowl?

Unfortunately, to the chagrin of Green Bay fans, Schrager is not picking the Packers to win the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title in February. Instead, for a third straight year he believes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid will lead the Chiefs to another NFL title.

A third straight title would be the first time any NFL team has won three consecutive championships since, oddly enough, the Packers did it at the tail end of the 1960s. However, KC would be the first to win three straight in the Super Bowl era. The two teams also faced off in the original Super Bowl in 1967.

