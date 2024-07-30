Insider provides update on potential Luis Robert Jr. trade from the Chicago White Sox

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The last-place Chicago White Sox have been rumored to have star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the block ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Chicago sits at 27-81 on the season and might go down as one of the worst teams of all-time. It has them as big-time sellers with less than 24 hours to go ahead of the deadline.

Earlier on Monday, Chicago dealt away starter Erick Fedde, reliever Michael Kopech and outfielder Tommy Pham in a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Could this potentially be a harbinger of things to come with the deadline approaching? Not so fast.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com and insider Francys Romero report that the White Sox are unlikely to trade Robert Jr. before the deadline hits.

This is somewhat surprising in that Robert Jr. has been involved in rumors throughout the past several months. With Chicago going nowhere fast, it would make sense to get a load of prospects for the former All-Star. Alas, it’s unlikely to happen.

Related: MLB insider says Chicago White Sox now ‘positioned to move’ Garrett Crochet

Chicago White Sox MLB trade deadline plans following Luis Robert Jr. report

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Robert Jr. likely off the trade block, Chicago should be active over the next several hours. There are a number of players that are of interest to contending teams.

Obviously, that starts with ace starter Garrett Crochet. He’s actually the top starter on the MLB trade block right now.

Shortstop Paul DeJong is yet another name to keep an eye on with the deadline approaching. Look for Chicago to move both of these players with at least one National League contener in on Crochet.