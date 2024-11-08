MLB insider reveals two playoff teams aggressively pursuing Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Garrett Crochet appears increasingly likely to have thrown his final pitch for the Chicago White Sox.

The left-handed pitcher drew significant interest at last season’s trade deadline but remained with Chicago after reportedly indicating he would not pitch in the postseason for any acquiring team without a contract extension.

Crochet, who earned $800,000 in 2024, is arbitration-eligible this offseason. As a full-time starter, Crochet made his first All-Star team, recording 209 strikeouts across 146 innings while posting a 3.58 ERA and 115 ERA+. He remains under team control through the 2026 season.

Despite his high-end talent, Crochet’s injury history — including Tommy John surgery and shoulder inflammation — could give potential trade partners pause when considering prospect packages.

Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly interested in Garrett Crochet

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Two playoff contenders—the Philadelphia Phillies and World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers—remain interested in acquiring Crochet. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports Crochet will most likely be moved by the end of the winter meetings.

“No already-employed player was sought after more at these GM meetings than Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, who struck out 209 batters in 146 innings and earned only $800,000 last season. The White Sox have openly told teams he’s available and are expected to trade him by the end of the winter meetings, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers the most aggressive,” Nightengale reports.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz revealed several teams have already reached out to him about the hard-throwing left-hander.

“A long list of teams have expressed interest,” Getz told Nightengale. “The right players have to be there. We are focusing on position-player return. We can’t force anything. That is clear.”

The White Sox are coming off a historically bad season — losing a record 121 games. Center fielder Luis Robert is also expected to be on the trade block this offseason.

