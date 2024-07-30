Garrett Crochet’s rumored demands killed his trade value? ‘Certain teams bailed on trade talks’ says top MLB insider

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A new report from a prominent MLB insider claims that the rumored contract demands of Garrett Crochet likely killed a massive bidding war the Chicago White Sox were hoping for before the trade deadline.

Heading into 6 PM ET on Tuesday, White Sox ace Garrett Crochet was the jewel of the trade market. The 25-year-old All-Star has taken the league by storm in 2024. He has had a breakout season and led the league in strikeouts for much of the year. However, he has been subtly forcing his way out of Chi-Town.

Various reports claim that despite Chicago’s best efforts, Crochet has shown no interest in signing a new long-term contract. It made a trade seem like a nearlock. Unfortunately, a new rumor last week claimed that the pitcher was unwilling to pitch in this year’s playoffs unless his new team gave him a contract extension. It seems that story had a huge effect on his trade value since.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-8 Record, 3.23 ERA, 1.006 WHIP, 160 SO, 26 BB, 114.1 IP

Certain teams ‘bailed’ on Garrett Crochet trade talks after contract demands

“I don’t know that he killed [his trade value]. He just changed the equation for certain teams,” The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Certain teams from my understanding bailed after that all came out. And then there’s teams that are still in the mix … The Dodgers and Padres have been in this since the beginning. I don’t expect them to go away.

“Keep in mind too, even if you acquire Crochet and you don’t give him an extension he might not be available for the playoffs anyway … From the White Sox perspective, if you don’t get the deal you want now, he has just as much value in the offseason because he is going to be under team control for two more years.”

A bidding war with a larger pool of teams would have driven up the price and the White Sox could have gotten several premium prospects for Garrett Crochet. That now seems more likely in the winter when teams know they will get him fresh and with less wear on his arm next season. It also makes a contract extension more realistic.

