MLB insider links Chicago White Sox to 9-time All-Star as potential manager candidate

An MLB insider believes that a future Hall-of-Famer who was the New York Mets skipper for three months could be a candidate for the Chicago White Sox manager job.

The horror that was the White Sox 2024 campaign has finally come to an end. As many expected, the team set a new record for losses in the modern era when they ended the season with a stunning 121 defeats. It unsurprisingly led to the ouster of manager Pedro Grifol during the seasons.

Former Cleveland star Grady Sizemore took over the job in August. And unfortunately was unable to derail the team’s sad march to history. While he may be considered to take over the position full-time this winter, he is unlikely to be the team’s choice as their next manager.

The organization is sure to search high and low for its next skipper. And will likely be looking for a budget-friendly option after taking major financial losses during their histoic 2024 season. And one such option was suggested this week.

“It’s time that Carlos Beltran, a special assistant with the New York Mets, receives interviews from teams seeking a manager,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote over the weekend. “He’d be a good fit with the White Sox if they don’t retain Grady Sizemore.”

The nine-time All-Star landed the Mets manager job in November 2019. But he was removed from the role less than three months later. After he was named in MLB’s investigation of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

Beltran has been considered a serious manager candidate for years. With the Chicago White Sox likely to look at out-of-the-box and affordable options on the market, the former Mets and Royals star makes a lot of sense.

