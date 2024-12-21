Chicago Cubs meet with highly-coveted free agent pitcher

Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. This move cleared Bellinger’s $25 million salary off their payroll in 2025. Yet, it also removed a very good player from the clubhouse.

Shortly after the Cubs trade was completed, rumors emerged of Chicago’s next move, which included focusing on their pitching staff. Specifically, the Cubs were reportedly targeting bullpen upgrades. But it turns out, they’ve also been engaged with a potential star starting pitcher.

Chicago Cubs have already met with Roki Sasaki

While many of the best starting pitchers have already signed lucrative contracts in this year’s MLB free agency, there’s one bargain bin signing that has yet to reach a resolution. But that could be changing soon.

According to The Score’s Bruce Levine, the Chicago Cubs met with Japanese ace Roki Sasaki on Friday. They are one of a large number of teams expected to meet with the potential superstar, with all meetings taking place in Los Angeles.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have also both sat down with Sasaki’s representatives and figure to be strong contenders for his services. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have also been given access to Sasaki, but it’s unknown whether either meeting has occurred yet.

Sasaki has plenty of time to sort through his options. He’s not eligible to sign a contract with an MLB team until January 15, yet he and his representatives are doing their due diligence for now.

