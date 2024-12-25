Chicago Cubs front office hilariously mocked by player agent for underwhelming offseason heading into 2025

The Chicago Cubs have not done much to improve the roster this offseason. And those underwhelming results earned some sarcastic criticism from one player agent recently.

The Cubs are one of the biggest brands in MLB. The club has existed since 1876 and has seen many legendary players wear the franchise’s uniform. They are a staple of Midwest baseball fandom. And after ending an over 100-year World Series drought in 2016, it seemed like the team was heading into a new era of relevancy.

That was backed up by three playoff trips in the following four seasons. However, some questionable decisions have led to Chicago falling into a middle-of-the-road pattern in recent seasons. After finishing with an 83-79 record for the second straight year the hope was that president Jed Hoyer would lead an aggressive offseason strategy to bolster the roster for 2025 and beyond.

However, the club wasn’t in the chase for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and doesn’t seem interested in pursuing four-time All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes. Instead, they made a bold and well-praised trade for Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker. But then followed that up by moving outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger for next to nothing.

The team’s lack of game-changing moves earned a derogatory comment from a player agent in a new report.

Chicago Cubs record (2024): 83-79

Chicago Cubs mocked by agent for meek offseason thus far

“I guess this is the Cubs’ version of going all-in,” one agent sarcastically told ESPN this week.

With over a month of the offseason in the books, it isn’t a good sign when agents make comments like this. It seems to confirm the front office has not been very active on the free agent and trade markets and is just sending smoke screens of false interest.

Since so many impact names are off both markets, it seems unlikely the Chicago Cubs make the impact move they could really use before the 2025 MLB season.

