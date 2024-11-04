Chicago Bears could trade two players following Sunday’s loss

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things around the NFL change quickly. At one point, after the Chicago Bears moved to 4-2, it looked like the team coached by Matt Eberflus would ascend into one of the NFC’s best. Yet, after suffering back-to-back losses, the Bears have gone from potential trade deadline buyers to now being sellers, if any moves are made at all.

The Bears are smack-dab in no man’s land at 4-4, but with the NFL’s trade deadline arriving on Tuesday, GM Ryan Poles could make some moves that help his team improve their chances to compete next season. Now we have a better idea of who the Bears may be looking to trade.

Chicago Bears trades could involve Khalil Herbert and Larry Borom

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Chicago Bears could try to trade some of their players who aren’t in the team’s long-term plans. Specifically, the NFL insider mentioned running back Khalil Herbert and offensive lineman Larry Borom as potential trade candidates.

“Finally, even in a position to contend, the Chicago Bears could trade a couple of depth pieces, with tailback Khalil Herbert and guard Larry Borom involved in some trade discussions.” SI’s Albert Breer on the Chicago Bears

Both are in the final year of their contracts, so without a trade, the Bears would simply lose them for nothing this offseason. Trading either player now at least gives the Bears a chance to add to their collection of draft picks in 2025.

Borom and Herbert were the team’s fifth and sixth-round picks in 2021, so getting anything in return for them, four years later, would be a positive turnaround for a team firmly focused on the future.

