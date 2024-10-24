Prominent NFL insider details likely cost for Chicago Bears in potential blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

While it may not be likely, if the Chicago Bears were able to acquire Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett a top NFL insider has revealed the likely cost.

The expectations for the Bears in 2024 were not particularly high. Not because the team did not have talent that could get them to the playoffs. But because they were starting a rookie at quarterback. And that often leads to disappointing seasons. However, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has avoided the rookie pitfalls so far in 2024.

Related: Where do the Chicago Bears land in our Week 8 NFL defense rankings?

Heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Chicago owns a 4-2 record and is just a game out of first place in the NFC North. Unfortunately, they are in the toughest division in the league. So they need more weapons to bolster their chances of reaching the postseason early next year.

With the NFL trade deadline a little over a week away, the Chicago Bears have been thrown into various trade speculation. The most prominent being a potential trade for star pass rusher Myles Garrett. The Browns should be in trade mode before Nov. 5. However, moving their best player is probably a stretch.

Myles Garrett stats (2024): 4 sacks, 17 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 9 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles

Chicago Bears would need to fork over two first-round picks in Myles Garrett trade

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, if Cleveland chose to begin a full rebuild and take offers on their biggest trade asset, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini broke down what a trade could cost Chicago. The notable league insider believes the Bears would need to send the Browns two first-round picks (in 2025 and 2026) and rookie DE Austin Booker.

It is a steep price, but Russini explained why it is a smart and worthwhile risk for the Bears front office for multiple reasons.

Myles Garrett contract: Five years, $125 million ($100 million guaranteed)

“If this unfolds, the Bears would still hold the Panthers’ 2025 second-round pick, which could be as good as No. 33. And have $72 million in cap space next year, two reasons why this wouldn’t be a Khalil Mack-style gamble for Chicago,” Russini wrote. “At 28, Garrett should remain one of the league’s best for another three to four years, which fits into the Bears’ Super Bowl window with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze on rookie contracts. Capitalize, Chicago!”

The five-time Pro-Bowler is one of the premiere pass rushers in the game. And he fills a need Chicago has had for quite some time. He is in range of posting double-digit sacks for the seventh straight season in 2024.

Related: Find out where the Chicago Bears land in our latest NFL offense rankings