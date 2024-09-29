Chicago Bears nearly signed one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all-time in 2020

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears fans know the sad state of their quarterback history all too well. They’re the only NFL franchise to never have a 4,000-yard passer.

As a former first round pick, Mitchell Trubisky was once tabbed as the one to get the job done in Chicago. But after he led the Bears to the 29th-ranked scoring offense in 2019, the Bears wanted some more competition, turning to recent Super Bowl winner Nick Foles in free agency.

However, on Sunday, during the Bears’ win over the Rams, we learned that a future Hall of Fame quarterback was considering signing with Chicago too.

Tom Brady reveals he nearly signed with Chicago Bears during Week 4 TV broadcast

Chicago Bears fans are happy after moving to 2-2 on the season thanks to a 24-18 win over the Rams on Sunday. However, they also learned that the Bears missed out on a chance to sign Tom Brady during the 2019-2020 offseason.

The big reveal came from the seven-time Super Bowl winner himself during his time working as the FOX Sports analyst during the Bears-Rams game.

Considering Brady immediately led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season after his New England Patriots departure, this one has to sting. Could you imagine if Brady went to Windy City?

For what it’s worth, the Bears did go 8-8, reaching the Wild Card in 2020. Meanwhile, Brady’s Bucs were also a Wild Card team. Yet, their 11-win season culminated in a Super Bowl win. Could he have done the same with the Bears? We’ll never know.

