Chicago Bears most frequently linked to rival coaching candidate

Moving on from Matt Eberflus gave the Chicago Bears a head start when it comes to searching for a new head coach. But they couldn’t actually start interviewing candidates until other teams’ seasons ended too.

Now, one of the playoff contenders whose season has ended could lose one of their top coaches to an NFC North division rival.

Brian Flores comes up most often in Chicago Bears coaching discussion

The Chicago Bears are already deep into their coaching interview process, but one of their candidates has only recently become available for a face-to-face meeting.

That would be Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose team was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs on Monday night. Now that the Vikings’ season is over, Flores is free to speak to anyone he wants to.

Now, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler predicts the Bears will hire Flores, and the Vikings coordinator has reportedly been heavily linked to Chicago’s vacancy.

“There is a lot of guesswork here. The Bears’ list of candidates is massive, and Flores still hasn’t been allowed to interview with Chicago because Minnesota made the playoffs. But this is the name that comes up the most when I ask people around the NFL to make a prediction. Flores led the No. 5 scoring defense (19.5 points allowed per game), and the Vikings finished tied for fourth in sacks with 49.” Jeremy Fowler on Chicago Bears hiring Brian Flores

Adding to this prediction is the fact that Flores and Bears general manager Ryan Poles both attended Boston College. Is that enough for the two to link up in the NFL as they try bringing the Bears back to relevance?

