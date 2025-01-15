Chicago Bears most frequently linked to rival coaching candidate

Moving on from Matt Eberflus gave the Chicago Bears a head start when it comes to searching for a new head coach. But they couldn’t actually start interviewing candidates until other teams’ seasons ended too.
Now, one of the playoff contenders whose season has ended could lose one of their top coaches to an NFC North division rival.
Brian Flores comes up most often in Chicago Bears coaching discussion
The Chicago Bears are already deep into their coaching interview process, but one of their candidates has only recently become available for a face-to-face meeting.
That would be Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose team was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs on Monday night. Now that the Vikings’ season is over, Flores is free to speak to anyone he wants to.
Now, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler predicts the Bears will hire Flores, and the Vikings coordinator has reportedly been heavily linked to Chicago’s vacancy.
Adding to this prediction is the fact that Flores and Bears general manager Ryan Poles both attended Boston College. Is that enough for the two to link up in the NFL as they try bringing the Bears back to relevance?
