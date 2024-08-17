‘A lot of work’ needs to be done before CeeDee Lamb agrees to Dallas Cowboys contract extension

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, there are new updates every day regarding CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. The two sides reportedly last spoke on Thursday, when the Cowboys offered nearly $33 million per season. This would make Lamb the second-highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Yet, the deal isn’t signed, and now there’s an indication that the Cowboys’ offer just isn’t strong enough for Lamb to agree.

Latest $33M Dallas Cowboys contract offer not good enough for CeeDee Lamb

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his contract, so even if Jerry Jones may say otherwise, he knows there’s a sense of urgency to get the Dallas Cowboys’ star receiver signed to an extension. They’re also trying to do the same with Dak Prescott, creating more complications.

Yet, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there’s still “a lot of work to be done” between the Cowboys and Lamb before an extension will be signed.

“You’ve seen the reported numbers that are out there. About $33M. I’ve seen higher than $33, lower than $33. My understanding is it’s around $33, and for Lamb, that’s still not good enough. The top of the market is $35M with Justin Jefferson. So he wants that to come up. And the structure, I’m told, needs to be worked on as well. Cash flow, guarantees. There’s still a lot of work to be done here.” Mike Garafolo on CeeDee Lamb

That doesn’t sound like a very positive report for the Cowboys camp. But Lamb has shown he’s worth every penny. As much, or more than Jefferson? Probably not, but you can’t blame the NFL’s leading receiver from a year ago for trying anyway.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #49ers’ standoff with Brandon Aiyuk continues, the #Cowboys and Ceedee Lamb still have a bunch of work to do on a deal and the #Giants get Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers on a live field for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/Cm5T72vpGW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2024

Ultimately, Lamb may sign for north of $33 million, but seeing exactly where that final number comes in could go a long way toward determining how much Ja’Marr Chase gets paid when he eventually agrees to his extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, since Chase still has another year on his contract, he may not get that payday until next offseason.

No matter what, expect Lamb to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, the question is whether he’ll come close to matching Jefferson’s cap number.

