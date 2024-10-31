NFL Draft expert predicts Carolina Panthers will replace Bryce Young with another Alabama QB in 2025 draft

A prominent NFL Draft expert believes the replacement for Bryce Young next season could be another Alabama star prospect.

When the Panthers made Bryce Young the top overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft the opinion of most talent evaluators was that he had more than enough talent to be a star in the league. While some wondered if his slight frame could be an issue, they never expected him to show problematic fundamentals at the next level.

However, over his first two seasons in the NFL, the former Heisman Trophy winner owns a 2-17 record. And saw the starting QB job taken away from him earlier this season. Unless he can take some major steps forward in his development over the second half of the season, the expectation is he will be replaced in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This upcoming QB class is strong and features high-potential players like Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck. However, legendary ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper doesn’t believe either is the right fit for the Panthers next season. Instead, he believes they will draft an Alabama QB with their top pick for the second time in three years.

Bryce Young stats (2024): 5 games, 59.8 completion %, 523 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 59.4 passer rating

Mel Kiper believes Jalen Milroe ‘perfect fit’ for Carolina Panthers in 2025

Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

“We don’t know exactly what the Panthers’ offense will look like in 2025. But Andy Dalton’s respectable play indicates that there’s a solid offensive framework in place,” Kiper wrote. “The offensive line has intriguing parts. Xavier Legette has shown promise as a rookie. And a committee of running backs has generated solid results (and we haven’t even seen Jonathon Brooks yet).

“Milroe’s dual-threat ability could flourish in this situation. He has the arm strength to push the ball vertically. And can dial up heaters on slant routes to Legette and tight end Tommy Tremble. Unlike Bryce Young, Milroe’s ability as a runner with his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame would open up the offense and provide an immediate spark,” he added.

Jalen Milroe stats (2024): 2,317 total yards, 25 total touchdowns, 162.9 passer rating

It is understandable if Carolina Panthers fans are not thrilled with the idea of using their top pick on an Alabama signal caller again. Not just because of Bryce Young’s failure. But because the program has been very hit or miss with the star QBs they sent to the next level.

