Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young back as starter following Andy Dalton’s car accident

Bryce Young will be back under center for the 1-6 Carolina Panthers.

Young is getting the start against the Denver Broncos on Sunday after Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident on Tuesday, resulting in Dalton’s sprained thumb. Fortunately, no one had to be hospitalized following the crash.

Young was benched after starting out the season 0-2, throwing three interceptions, and no touchdowns. Overall, the former No. 1 overall pick has gone 2-16 in two seasons.

Dalton started Week 3 and the Panthers have gone 1-4 since.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that he hopes Dalton will be able to back up Young on Sunday. He added that the team will evaluate on a week-to-week basis who will be the starting quarterback moving forward, according to ESPN’s David Newton.

Andy Dalton’s family ‘banged up’ following crash

Jordan Dalton, the wife of Andy Dalton, provided an update on the family following their car accident.

In an Instagram post, Jordan Dalton said that she, her husband, and three kids are “banged up” but doing well.

“Thank you to everyone for checking in on our family and for your prayers!” Jordan posted, via the New York Post. “We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lords protection over our family yesterday!!”

No one was seriously injured in the crash and no one had to be transported from the scene.

The Panthers are 10-point road underdogs against the Broncos.

