Hall of Famer still believes in Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young following benching

A Hall of Fame quarterback still has faith in Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young.

Young was demoted following Week 2’s blowout 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 84 yards and an interception. It’s been a horrendous start to Young’s career as he is 2-16 in 18 career games.

Despite his troubles, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Steve Young believes the beleaguered QB can still turn things around.

“He’s got the talent, he’s got the ability,” Steve Young told ESPN. “Go make it happen. But if you’re going to start focusing on all the things that aren’t perfect, you’re not going to get there.”

Surprisingly, the former San Francisco 49ers great started out his career similarly to Bryce Young. After being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft, Steve Young went 3-16 and was traded in 1987 to the Niners prior to his third season.

Young backed up legend Joe Montana for five seasons and it wasn’t until Year 8 that he was able to show what type of quarterback he truly was. He ended up winning a Super Bowl MVP, two regular season MVPs, and became a five-time All-Pro.

The all-time great was once labeled a bust, and he says it’s too soon to refer to Bryce Young as one.

“Carolina’s mistakes, the owner’s mistakes, management’s mistakes … and his mistakes,” Steve Young said. “That’s quarterbacking. He literally has to grit his teeth and get back on the field, do the things to regain the confidence that got him here.”

Steve Young said Bryce Young needs to embrace being a backup to Andy Dalton in order to move forward and succeed.

“He has to blame no one but himself,” Steve Young noted. “I know that’s hard. I’m urging him to start today to be the greatest backup quarterback ever. If he does that, he’s got a chance.”

Bryce Young ran the scout team this week after his demotion. He told ESPN he was surprised by his benching.

“As a competitor, obviously not how you dream of what’s going to happen,” Young said. “It wasn’t something I necessarily was expecting. Obviously, it was not something that was great to hear.

“It’s on me to put them in that situation.”

The Panthers have said they have no intention of trading the former No. 1 overall pick.