Top NFL senior insider says ‘it’s over’ for Bryce Young in Carolina

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A top senior NFL insider said the Bryce Young era has come to an end in Carolina.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote Saturday that “it’s over” for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick with the Panthers after Young was benched ahead of Week 3 in favor of Andy Dalton.

Related: Bryce Young shocked and ‘pissed’ at Carolina Panthers for abrupt benching

“It’s over. No matter what Carolina says, rest assured: It’s over,” noted Russini. “This isn’t an experiment. This isn’t a Ross and Rachel break. This is Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston over.”

You almost start to feel bad for Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/9SbiytpHmq — Beyond The Game (@BeyondTheGameKy) September 16, 2024

The Panthers made the decision to bench Young following his latest disastrous start. In the Panthers’ 26-3 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, Young went 18/26 for a paltry 84 yards. He also threw a pick and finished with a 57.2 rating.

Through his first 18 starts of his career, Young is 2-16. He’s thrown just 11 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions and has been sacked an astounding 68 times. In the first two games of 2024, Young threw three picks with no touchdowns.

Russini reports the Panthers offense has been frustrated with Young.

“Young was making the same mistakes over and over,” an anonymous Panthers player told The Athletic.

The Panthers paid a hefty price to move up and draft Young in 2023. They traded a boatload of picks to the Chicago Bears, including what turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Will the Panthers trade Bryce Young?

ESPN reported earlier in the week that Young would welcome a trade.

“A source close to Young said the quarterback is ‘open to anything’ as it pertains to staying with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team,” ESPN Carolina Panthers reporter David Newton revealed.

Related: Bryce Young would reportedly welcome escape from Carolina Panthers

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the organization is not considering trading their beleaguered quarterback.

“That’s not something we’re really considering,” he said, via ESPN. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience.

“We love where we are at, and it’s all hands on deck.”

Young told ESPN he was surprised by the benching.

“As a competitor, obviously not how you dream of what’s going to happen,” Young said. “It wasn’t something I necessarily was expecting. Obviously, it was not something that was great to hear.

“It’s on me to put them in that situation.”

I asked Bryce Young if he thought he was given enough time by the #Panthers:



"Every snap hit my hands, and I didn't do enough with it …I'm always going to look in the mirror…if I went out there and played better and we won games we wouldn't be having this conversation." pic.twitter.com/3jjdcNAqSD — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 19, 2024

The Athletic reports that Panthers owner David Tepper played a part in the decision to bench Young.

“Too much changed from Sunday to Monday,” one source told Russini.

The Panthers face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. They are six-point road underdogs.