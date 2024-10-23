Buffalo Bills could turn to former All-Pro to upgrade key defensive need

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This past offseason saw the Buffalo Bills make several roster changes, from trading Stefon Diggs to letting their All-Pro safety tandem leave. Yet, you wouldn’t know the Bills are missing several key parts of their previous contending teams from looking at their placement in the NFL standings.

The Bills enter their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in first place of the AFC East with a sparkly 5-2 record. The next closest team in the division is the 2-5 New York Jets, who recently strengthened their roster by trading for Davante Adams. So, do the Bills have any plans to upgrade their roster too?

Recently, Bills GM Brandon Beane admitted that just because they traded for Amari Cooper, it doesn’t mean Buffalo’s done searching for upgrades. They’re even open to reuniting with one of their former stars.

Buffalo Bills open to signing Micah Hyde



One player who remains unsigned in NFL free agency is former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde. Yes, he’s 33 years old, but others, like Minnesota’s Harrison Smith, are still going strong, even at the age of 35 years old. So, if Hyde really wants to play, he presumably could.

And according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, the Bills have “left the door open” for Hyde’s return to Orchard Park.

“The Bills already showed their hand about what they believe their chances are in 2024. In acquiring Amari Cooper last week, it was a big statement to boost a receiver room that sorely needed an upgrade. General manager Brandon Beane didn’t rule out making another move ahead of the deadline either. Injuries could always change priorities, but their two biggest needs currently are either at safety, or at backup offensive line due to the huge dropoff from starters to reserves. At safety, though, the Bills have left the door open on a potential Micah Hyde reunion if he chooses to return to playing, which would fill another big need.” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia

For whatever reason, Hyde hasn’t generated any known public interest in any NFL organization. It’s certainly possible he’s decided to retire. Then again, perhaps the 11-year-pro is simply biding his time before deciding whether he wants to return and play for a contending team just ahead of a playoff run.

It’s been done before. Back in 2021, the Los Angeles Rams signed a then-36-year-old Eric Weddle to help them complete their Super Bowl run. Maybe a similar adventure is in the cards for Hyde this year too.

