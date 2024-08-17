New York Mets president weighs in on possibility No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat is a surprise September call-up

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will have many options for call-ups in September, and top prospect Brandon Sproat will likely get a lot of consideration early next month.

Due to a recent slump that saw the Mets lose five of six, the team enters the MLB games this weekend a game back from the final Wild Card spot. It has been a frustrating last couple of weeks following a month where the club played their way back into playoff contention.

With the MLB trade deadline in the rearview, the organization will have only a few options to improve the roster for the final two months. One route is via the waiver wire. And there is a possibility some impact players from the Rangers could be available. But bringing up youngsters from the minor league system is the most reliable route.

The New York Mets farm system isn’t as strong as other teams but they have two elite prospects waiting in the wings in Triple-A. Including their No. 1 overall prospect on MLB.com, pitcher Brandon Sproat. And on Thursday, team president David Stearns seemed to leave the door open to a September call-up.

“I don’t think I take anything off the table at this point,” Stearns said during a press conference yesterday.

New York Mets calling up Brandon Sproat in September is unlikely

Sproat wasn’t even ranked in the Mets system in 2023 since was selected in last year’s MLB Draft. Which goes down in July each year. However, he has flown through the organization’s system in 2024.

Over his first 17 starts through Single and Double-A the 23-year-old dominated. Posting a sub-2.50 ERA on both levels and impressive strikeout to walks rates.

It forced another promotion to Triple-A this year, however, the road has been far more bumpier for the former Florida Gators star in Syracuse. He has an 8.22 ERA over his first two starts. Although much of that came in his debut when he gave up six runs and two homers. While he was far better in his next start, Stearns seems resigned to getting him more experience in Syracuse than in the big leagues.

“I think he’s had about as good a minor league season as you can possibly have,” Stearns said (via SNY). “I think he’s thrown more strikes, he’s rounded out his arsenal, he’s improved his changeup. He’s competed at a very high level very consistently. He’s bounced back from the occasional rough outing, so we’ve been very pleased with his development this year.

“He just needs experience. This is still a very new player in professional baseball. He has moved very rapidly through our system, and he has earned that and he deserves that, but I think we need to make sure that he also dominates at the level he’s at now before we really start talking about what comes next.”

If Sproat can have a pair of impressive outings in his next two starts he could change opinions. However, it seems more likely he will compete for a rotation spot in Spring Training next year.

