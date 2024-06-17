More drama between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason has been filled with major drama between star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers.

By now, it’s well known that Aiyuk wants a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the game. He’s more than earned it. And with the receiver market around the NFL continuing to reset itself, Aiyuk feels unappreciated.

That was taken to a whole new level on Monday with Aiyuk posting on socials that the 49ers don’t want him. It came within the confines of a conversation with Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. It was obviously meant to send a message to the 49ers’ brass.

This comes after a weekend in which ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that contract talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers have stalled.

It also comes amid an offseason in which star wide receivers have inked big-money deals. That includes the likes of Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle.

San Francisco’s previous offer to Aiyuk reportedly came in at $26 million per season. That apparently was seen by Aiyuk’s camp as a low ball offer.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TD

As you can see, Aiyuk performed at a high level for the defending NFC champions last season. It makes sense that he wants to get paid.

At issue here is San Francisco’s salary cap situation. The likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are among the highest-paid NFL players at their respective positions in the NFL.