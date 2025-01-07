Boston Red Sox rumored to be ‘preferred destination’ of future Hall-of-Famer looking for escape from current team

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A new MLB rumor claims that the Boston Red Sox are the “preferred destination” of a future Hall-of-Famer who is looking to be moved to a contender this offseason.

After winning just three games more than they did the last two seasons and finishing with a .500 record in 2024, the Red Sox office front office received a clear directive from the top. Improve the roster for 2025 by any means necessary.

While Boston did not win the bidding wars for elite free agents like Juan Soto, Max Fried, or Corbin Burnes, they have some major impact moves this offseason. In December they made the biggest trade of the offseason when they acquired young All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. Then they followed that up late in December by signing two-time All-Star and gifted postseason pitcher Walker Buehler.

Arguably, the biggest name left in free agency is two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman. And Boston has been viewed as one of his most serious contenders. However, an interesting new rumor claims a star third-baseman from the National League is hoping the organization takes a hard look at bringing him in for the 2025 season.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

Nolan Arenado reportedly wants trade to Boston Red Sox

“While it remains unclear whether or not the Red Sox are strongly interested in acquiring Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, if they do mount a pursuit of the eight-time All-Star, he won’t stand in the way,” MassLive MLB reporters Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam revealed this week. “Boston is a preferred destination — if not the preferred destination — for Arenado. A hot trade candidate who has a full no-trade clause, industry sources said.”

Arenado has three years and $52 million left on the massive eight-year deal he signed before the 2019 season. Moving him and his contract has been a top priority of the St. Louis Cardinals this winter. However, the eight-time All-Star has a no-trade clause and allegedly turned down a move to the Houston Astros last month.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

The Cardinals reportedly don’t want to pick up any of the money left on his deal. And it is why a rumored trade to the New York Yankees recently failed. The future Hall-of-Famer has shown signs of age-related decline over the last two seasons. But he is still a pretty solid player and is reportedly willing to move to first base for his next team.

