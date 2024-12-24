Boston Red Sox were reportedly in surprising trade talks with Pittsburgh Pirates for young pitcher

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have immensely upgraded a rotation that finished in the bottom half of the league in 2024.

The Red Sox ranked 17th in ERA (4.04), 12th in home runs allowed (189), and 20th in opponents’ batting average (.246).

During the MLB winter meetings, Boston acquired a new No. 1 pitcher, trading for All-Star ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects, including Kyle Teel and 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery.

The Red Sox continued their rotation overhaul by signing Patrick Sandoval to a two-year deal. Though Sandoval is recovering from Tommy John surgery, he’s expected to return in the second half of 2025.

Boston also committed $21 million to Walker Buehler, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After missing 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, Buehler struggled in the regular season but rebounded during the playoffs.

Despite these improvements to their rotation, the Red Sox pursued an additional trade for another young pitcher during the MLB winter meetings.

Related: Boston Red Sox sign starting pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery to 2-year deal

Boston Red Sox reportedly were interested in making deal with Pittsburgh Pirates for young starter

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox engaged in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie pitcher Jared Jones. In his debut season, the 23-year-old right-hander went 6-8 across 22 starts, posting a 4.14 ERA, 101 ERA+, and 132 strikeouts in 121⅔ innings.

While the depth of discussions remains unknown, the Pirates’ willingness to part with such a promising arm is surprising. Baseball America’s scouting report notes: “Jones’ 6-foot frame belies the horsepower in his four-pitch mix. He’s a dynamic athlete and his upper-90s fastball can touch 100 mph while boring in on right-handed hitters. Both his breaking balls have plus potential. The slider, in particular, tunnels well with his fastball and gives hitters fits.”

Jones isn’t arbitration-eligible until 2027 and remains under team control through 2029. If trade talks resume, the Red Sox would need to offer a substantial prospect package.

Jones was expected to form a dominant one-two tandem with National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes over the next several seasons. However, his inclusion in trade discussions suggests he might leave Pittsburgh sooner than anticipated.

Related: Top 12 worst trades in MLB history, including Mookie Betts and Babe Ruth