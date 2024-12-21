Boston Red Sox sign starting pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery to 2-year deal

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are looking to upgrade a pitching staff that was in the bottom half of baseball in 2024.

This past season, the Red Sox were 17th in ERA (4.04), 12th in home runs allowed (189), and 20th in opponents’ batting average (.246).

They made a blockbuster trade to bolster their rotation, acquiring All-Star ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects, including Kyle Teel and 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery.

In addition to Crochet, their expected rotation includes Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery.

However, the Red Sox have signed a starting pitcher to a two-year deal who is also coming off Tommy John surgery.

Boston Red Sox shell out over $18 million to pitcher returning from injury

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox have signed left-hander Patrick Sandoval to a two-year, $18.25 million deal.

Sandoval is expected to return in the second half of the 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 20, 2024

Sandoval was limited to just 16 starts with the Los Angeles Angels after going down with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Over six seasons, all with the Angels, Sandoval appeared in 107 games (100 starts), going 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA, 529 strikeouts in 536 innings, and a 108 ERA+.

