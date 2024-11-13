Boston Red Sox interested in two-time All-Star pitcher

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox missed the playoffs for the third season in a row in 2024. Yet, after three consecutive seasons averaging 78 wins, Alex Cora is staying on as the Red Sox manager. But coming just short of the playoffs obviously isn’t the goal.

Playing in a tough AL East division, the Red Sox can’t rely on improving from within. They know roster upgraded are needed to take the next step as a franchise. Yet, Boston could be on the verge of adding a notable name fans already know all too well.

Boston Red Sox could reunite Nathan Eovaldi

Several intriguing free agents could tempt the Boston Red Sox this offseason. While the biggest names involve Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki, the Red Sox might have to settle for secondary options to improve this roster, but there are plenty of options available.

One potential solution could include reuniting with two-time All-Star starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

“Nathan Eovaldi returned to free agency when he declined a $20MM player option with the Rangers. Reports quickly tied him to the Braves, but Atlanta is one of a number of teams involved. Rob Bradford of WEEI tweets that Eovaldi’s camp has heard from roughly a dozen teams, the Red Sox among them.” MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco on Nathan Eovaldi and Boston Red Sox

Eovaldi, 34, previously spent five seasons with the Red Sox, including becoming a first-time All-Star. But he’s since joined the Rangers, where he’s had a 3.72 ERA across 54 starts. Yet, after declining a $20 million option, Eovaldi once again has entered free agency.

Boston’s needs also tie them to other top free agents, like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried. Yet, pivoting to Eovaldi could be a nice consolation prize.

