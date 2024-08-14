Boston Red Sox impressively land two prospects in top 10 of major MLB minor league rankings

Credit: WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a sign that the Boston Red Sox may have a very bright future, their top two prospects landed in the top seven in a prominent minor league ranking list.

Despite a sluggish start to the season, the Red Sox enter the MLB games today in the thick of the Wild Card race. They are in the same division as two of the best teams in baseball but it has not stopped them from being competitive and playing better than some MLB experts expected.

There is now renewed hope in Boston that the team can get back to being a consistent playoff team and that is thanks to the rise of key youngsters on the roster. Along with top star Rafael Devers, Ceddanne Rafael, and Jarren Duran have turned into impact players after taking another development leap forward in 2024. However, it looks like the Red Sox may have a pair of impact players on the way.

On Wednesday, ESPN minor league expert Kiley McDaniel released his final rankings of the top 100 prospects in all of baseball. To the surprise of no one, Baltimore Orioles prospects Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, and Samuel Basallo landed in the top 10. Also, Carson Williams and Junior Caminero — more prospects from division rivals the Tampa Bay Rays — landed top 10 spots.

Boston Red Sox land two players in top seven of final 2024 ESPN prospects rankings

However, in a sign that the hard work is paying off, the Boston Red Sox also saw a couple of their prospects earn spots in the top seven. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer landed at five on the list and was joined by fellow Double-A talent Roman Anthony at seven.

“Mayer is now looking like the guy the Red Sox were expecting when they took him No. 4 overall in the 2021 draft,” McDaniel wrote. “He projects for 20-25 homers at peak with at least average on-base skills and a steady glove at short.”

When it comes to the outfielder, the MLB insider claimed “Anthony has plus power and patience, solid enough bat-to-ball skills, and is athletic enough to play center field if needed.”

Both are likely players that will be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2026. But it is exciting to know the organization is developing some of the best young talents in all of baseball. Both players are in the top two spots for Boston’s minor leagues on MLB.com.

