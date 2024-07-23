Boston Red Sox ‘expected’ to have interest in veteran SP who just became available for trade

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The approaching MLB trade deadline has come with plenty of Boston Red Sox rumors connecting the team to pitching. With Boston already in talks with other clubs regarding several arms, another starting pitcher just became available.

Boston has experienced plenty of ups and downs this season but a strong summer pushed it back into the postseason mix in the American league. The Red Sox have lost four games in a row entering MLB games today, but the club is still expected to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

Related: Latest Boston Red Sox rumors reveal approach to MLB trade deadline, potential targets

There are plenty of arms available. Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is believed to be on the team’s radar and Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde is another name to keep an eye on. The list of options recently grew for Boston following a recent move in the National League.

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox are expected to show interest in starting pitcher James Paxton after he was DFAd by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Paxton, age 35, became expendable for Los Angeles with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow coming off the injured list. While he hasn’t been especially effective on the mound this season, he’s owed less than half of his remaining $7 million salary so it’s possible he’s claimed on waivers. If not, he’ll become a free agent.

Related: Boston Red Sox have discussed big trade with Chicago Cubs

The added appeal for Boston would be the cost-efficiency with Paxton. Any other starter on the trade market will cost a solid prospect, but the Red Sox could potentially land the veteran southpaw without having to touch their farm system.

James Paxton stats: 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 64-48 K-BB ratio in 89.1 innings pitched

Complicating matters, though, will be the demand for Paxton. More than a third of the league is likely in the market for starting pitching, even clubs on the fringes of playoff contention. If Paxton does become a free agent, he’ll have several offers to choose from and Boston might not offer up the money he’s seeking. Fortunately, his history with the club could make a difference.

Related: Boston Red Sox game today, Red Sox schedule