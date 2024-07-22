Latest Boston Red Sox rumors reveal approach to MLB trade deadline, 2 potential targets

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in the postseason hunt with the MLB trade deadline approaching. While this would typically make a club buyers, Boston’s recent history of shedding payroll has led to some speculation it could be sellers. Now, we have a clearer idea of what Boston will likely do.

On the verge of going a third consecutive season without making the playoffs, the Red Sox are also working to finish above .500 for the first time since the 2021 season. While this year’s club has had some up-and-down stretches, it still finds itself in the MLB postseason picture.

With only a few days remaining until the MLB trade deadline, Boston has to make a choice. It is a seller’s market and there would be multiple suitors lining up to bid on players like Kenley Jansen, Tyler O’Neill and Nick Pivetta. If Boston wants to buy, there are plenty of arms available and the club can target the more affordable options.

As for what the Red Sox will do, MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared on Foul Territory that he believes the Red Sox will be buyers and thinks they are going to land a starting pitcher by the deadline.

As for which potential starting pitchers could be among the Red Sox trade targets, Nightengale highlights Jameson Taillon and Erick Fedde. Both players would provide Boston with an innings-eater for the middle of its rotation and Fedde and Taillon are both under team control for multiple seasons.

Taillon, who owns a 3.10 ERA and 1.16 entering MLB games today, is 32 years old and is owed a $17 million average annual salary through 2026. Perhaps notably for Boston, he does have extensive experience pitching against AL East teams. As for Fedde, the Chicago White Sox starter is owed just a $7.5 million annual salary through 2025. Across 111.1 innings this year, Fedde has a 2.99 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.

What’s notable about both players is that Boston would be committing to taking on salaries for future seasons. While Taillon and Fedde are both currently outperforming their salaries this season, it is a bit surprising to see the Red Sox pursue them over half-season rentals which are typically cheaper to acquire at the MLB trade deadline.