Boston Red Sox seeking to add former Cy Young winner to rotation after blockbuster trade for Garrett Crochet

The Boston Red Sox rocked the baseball world Wednesday by acquiring All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Crochet successfully transitioned from reliever to starter in 2024, earning his first All-Star selection. The 25-year-old flamethrower struck out 209 batters in 146 innings across 32 starts, posting a 3.58 ERA and 115 ERA+.

While Crochet was frequently mentioned in trade discussions at the 2024 deadline, no deal materialized. Now, he’ll lead a Red Sox pitching staff that ranked 17th in ERA (4.04) and WHIP (1.26), and 20th in opposing batting average (.246).

The Red Sox parted with four prospects in the trade, including highly-touted talents Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.

Despite adding Crochet, Boston may not be finished strengthening their rotation with All-Star caliber pitchers.

MLB insider reveals Boston Red Sox ‘still exploring’ adding All-Star Corbin Burnes

According to Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox continue to pursue additional front-line starters, including former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who won the award in 2021 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Multiple sources said even after they acquired Crochet, the Red Sox are still exploring both top-of-the-rotation options – including Corbin Burnes – and mid-tier options,” Speier posted on X.

Burnes stands as the top remaining starter in free agency following the New York Yankees’ signing of Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract.

Adding Burnes would give the Red Sox one of baseball’s premier starting rotation duos, joining the ranks of the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Seattle Mariners.

The Baltimore Orioles acquired Burnes before the 2024 season from the Brewers, and he delivered exceptional results. In 32 starts, he posted a 2.92 ERA with a 128 ERA+ and recorded 181 strikeouts in 194⅓ innings.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Burnes will command a seven-year, $225 million contract.

