Blake Snell suggests collusion between teams like Astros, Yankees, and Dodgers during shockingly long stay in free agency

San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell believes it isn’t impossible there was collusion between teams like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers during his longer-than-expected stay in free agency in the offseason.

Entering free agency late last year, Blake Snell was viewed as the best-starting pitcher available in the class. He was coming off a career year and earned his second Cy Young Award. Most assumed he would be off the market fairly quickly. However, Snell did not sign a deal until a few weeks before the start of the season.

It was a surprising development in an era where the demand for pitching is at a high, and players like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander scored record-breaking deals in free agency. Eventually, the Giants gave Snell a two-year deal worth $62 million, and a player option in 2025. Giving him the chance to return to free agency this winter.

During an interview with the “Foul Territory” podcast this week, Snell was asked if he believes collusion between interested teams was possible in his odd situation. The one-time All-Star didn’t rule it out and explained why he believes organizations had the wrong perception about his dedication to the sport.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 1-3 Record, 4.29 ERA, 1.129 WHIP, 72 SO, 24 BB, 56.2 IP

Blake Snell claims teams failed to learn what kind of player he is during stint in free agency

“It probably could be,” Snell said about collusion being possible. “I’ve gone through [free agency]. I just think that teams didn’t really do a good job trying to get to know me. I think the image on me is like ‘he’s a video gamer.’ That image versus what I am as a player and a pitcher are two different things.

“Because I work hard. I do all the right things. When it comes to baseball I’m obsessed with it. I just think the image of me was wrong,” he said. “And then when teams weren’t coming after me I think they just weren’t spending money this year. Like, I don’t know what their reasoning was. Maybe [collusion is real]. Maybe it’s not.”

It’s an interesting and bold perspective from the pitcher. Oddly enough, the Dodgers, Yankees, and Astros were all rumored to be interested in Blake Snell before this year’s trade deadline as well. After a rough start to the season, he has caught fire recently and posted a no-hitter during a recent win. Those teams may not be regretting the decision to pass on him earlier this year.

