Big Ten “Fearless Football Forecast” – Week 4

Previews, lines, odds and predictions for Week 4 of the Big Ten Football season.

The Big Ten Conference padded its overall record last week to 39-9 through the opening three weeks of the season. This week’s slate has some challenges ahead including some conference matchups as well:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

ILLINOIS AT NEBRASKA

8 PM ET – FOX

Line: Nebraska -8.5

O/U: 43.5

-A battle of two undefeated teams that have played very well in the opening weeks of the season. Something has to give Friday night and Nebraska will have a definite advantage with the electric energy in Lincoln.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 27 Illinois 20

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

CHARLOTTE AT INDIANA

Noon ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Indiana -28.5

O/U: 48.5

-Indiana’s QB Kurtis Rourke was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his big game against UCLA last week. The suddenly potent Indiana offense will have no trouble putting points on the board against Charlotte and the Hoosiers will be 4-0.

PREDICTION: Indiana 45 Charlotte 10

VILLANOVA AT MARYLAND

Noon ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Maryland -17.5

O/U: 43.5

-The Terps looked good in a tight game with Virginia last week. Maryland will continue the roll at home in The Shell over the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Maryland 33 Villanova 3

MARSHALL AT OHIO STATE

Noon ET – FOX

Line: Ohio State -39.5

O/U: 51.5

-Tune up for the rest of the schedule and avoid injury are the goals for the Buckeyes on Saturday who will run all over the Thundering Herd in The Horseshoe.

Prediction: Ohio State 51 Marshall 6

USC AT MICHIGAN

3:30 pm ET – CBS

Line: USC -5.5

O/U: 46.5

-The Wolverines simply cannot afford to let another ranked opponent come to The Big House and beat them like Texas did two weeks ago. That’s going to be a tall order against a surging USC team and QB Miller Moss. Michigan’s College Football Playoff aspirations hang in the balance Saturday.

Prediction: USC 26 Michigan 20

KENT STATE AT PENN STATE

3:30 pm ET – Big Ten Network

Line: Penn State -48.5

O/U: 55.5

-The Nittany Lions have the same gameplan as Ohio State’s this week trying to tune up and stay healthy in what will be a rout of Kent State.

Prediction: Penn State 50 Kent State 3

UCLA AT LSU

3:30 pm ET – ABC

Line: LSU -24.5

O/U: 56.5

-It’s been a rough start for UCLA into the Big Ten and it won’t get any easier in their non-conference matchup with LSU on Saturday. Not sure the Bruins can even keep this one close.

Prediction: LSU 44 UCLA 16

RUTGERS AT VIRGINIA TECH

3:30 pm ET – ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -3.5

O/U: 44.5

-Big test for Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights on the road against the Hokies. Rutgers had an extra week to scheme and rest after the bye and that will certainly be a benefit in what is going to be a tight game.

Prediction: Rutgers 27 Virginia Tech 24

NORTHWESTERN AT WASHINGTON

7 pm ET – FS1

Line: Washington -10.5

O/U: 42.5

-The Wildcats have their first long trip to the Northwest of the Big Ten season to compete with in their matchup with Washington. The Huskies lost the Apple Cup to Washington State last week so will have some incentive to come out strong and take control of this one early.

Prediction: Washington 24 Northwestern 20

IOWA AT MINNESOTA

7:30 pm ET – NBC

Line: Iowa -2.5

O/U: 36.5

-The Floyd of Rosedale Trophy hangs in the balance between these two rivals. This will be a relatively low scoring affair, which is not a stretch when Iowa’s involved.

Prediction: Iowa 20 Minnesota 17

MICHIGAN STATE AT BOSTON COLLEGE

8 pm ET – ACC Network

Line: Boston College -6.5

O/U: 46.5

The Spartans pulled off one road win surprise this year against Maryland. This one will be a bigger degree of difficulty against a very solid BC team.

Prediction: Boston College 24 Michigan State 23

PURDUE AT OREGON STATE

8:30 pm ET – The CW

Line: Oregon State -5.5

O/U: 50.5

-The Boilermakers need to put last week’s thrashing at the hands of Notre Dame behind them quickly in what is a winnable game on the road. Quarterback Hudson Car has to find a groove to get Purdue’s offense going.

Prediction: Oregon State 27 Purdue 24