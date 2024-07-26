Baltimore Orioles boost pitching staff with key trade

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles made their first trade deadline move in advance of MLB’s July 30 deadline, addressing their biggest need. They didn’t reunite with Jack Flaherty like some were suggesting, but an upgrade is an upgrade nonetheless.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Jeff Passan, the Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin to the Orioles. The Orioles are sending three prospects back to Tampa Bay in exchange.

Baltimore Orioles trade: OF Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister, UTIL Mac Horvath

Tampa Bay Rays trade: Zach Eflin

Baltimore Orioles retain top prospects in Zach Eflin trade

None of the Baltimore Orioles’ top prospects were dealt for Zach Eflin. They retained all three of their players ranked on MLB.com’s top-100 prospects list.

However, that doesn’t mean the Rays didn’t still get a solid trade return for the 6-foot-6 right-hander. Mac Horvath ranks 10th on the Orioles’ top 30 prospect list. Jackson Baumeister ranks 17th, and Matthew Etzel didn’t crack the top 30.

Horvath is still just 23, and he’s been at the A+ level in the Orioles’ farm system. Baumeister is even younger, at 22, and he was playing on the same team as Horvath. While neither player is in position to help the Rays this year or next, MLB.com projects both to be ready by 2026.

Zach Eflin stats (2024): 5-7, 4.09 ERA, 110 IP, 87 K, 1.164 WHIP

As for Eflin, he not only can provide a boost to Baltimore’s pitching staff, the 30-year-old is also under contract through the 2025 season. Finding a pitcher who wasn’t set to become a free agent at the end of the season was key due to the Orioles’ uncertain future with Corbin Burnes, who’s set to re-enter the open market at season’s end.

