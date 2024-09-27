Baltimore Orioles linked to pair of impact NL East pitchers to replace Corbin Burnes in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Baltimore Orioles fail in their pursuit to re-sign ace Corbin Burnes this winter, a top MLB insider recently revealed several players that might be replacement options. And two of them happen to play in the National League East.

The Orioles’ 2024 season did not end with a second straight division title as they hoped. However, they are a virtual lock to be in the playoffs for a second straight season. It will be the first time they have had consecutive years in the postseason since 1996 to 1997. Baltimore probably isn’t in this position without ace Corbin Burnes.

The former Milwaukee Brewers star has been what the franchise hoped for after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade in the offseason. But, Burnes could be one-and-done in Baltimore. The four-time All-Star is set to hit free agency this winter. And in the view of many MLB analysts, he is the best pitcher in this year’s class.

While Baltimore now has a billionaire owner there is a very real chance the team could lose in a bidding war for the 29-year-old’s services. So, what does the organization do if they lose their top pitcher in the offseason?

Sean Manaea and Max Fried could be Corbin Burnes’ replacements for Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated on the potential contingency plans for the Orioles in free agency. One interesting name he suggested was two-time Braves All-Star Max Fried. Heyman believes the talented lefty would be a very good fit for Atlanta due to their ballpark configuration.

While Heyman also proposed the organization may target two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and trade for budding ace Garrett Crochet, he also threw out a fascinating under-radar name: Mets pitcher Sean Manaea. “They made a run at him two years ago, but he went with the Giants.”

The journeyman pitcher has had a breakout season in Flushing. Posting a 12-5 record with a 3.29 ERA. He will be a more affordable option than Fried after signing a two-year, $28 million deal (with an opt-out) in the offseason.

