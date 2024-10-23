MLB insider reveals if Baltimore Orioles could dangle Jackson Holliday in trade talks this winter

Could the Baltimore Orioles dangle stud prospect Jackson Holliday in a blockbuster trade this summer? An MLB insider gives insight into how the organization feels about the 20-year-old following his rookie season struggles.

The 2024 MLB season was productive for the Orioles. For the most part. They had one of the best records in the league for much of the season and were in the playoffs for a second straight year. However, their shocking ouster in the Wild Card Series sent a big message.

For as good as the Orioles are, they need more help to contend with the elite teams in the American League. Unfortunately, ace Corbin Burnes and slugger Anthony Santander could depart in free agency this winter. While they will look to make a splash in free agency, the easiest route to big moves for the O’s is on the trade market.

Baltimore has the best farm system in the league and has the assets to make any trade. That includes infielder Jackson Holliday, a player seen by many as one of the very best prospects in the game. However, in his first 60 appearances as a pro over two stints, Holliday struggled in the big leagues. It has opened the door to speculation that he might be expendable in a trade. Especially if the team needs to replace Burnes or Santander.

Jackson Holliday stats (2024): .189 AVG, .255 OBP, .311 SLG, .565 OPS, 5 HR, 23 RBI, 26 R

Keith Law shuts down speculation Baltimore Orioles could trade Jackson Holliday this winter

It was a topic MLB insider Keith Law was asked about Wednesday during an interview for Stadium. And in his mind, trading Holliday is not at all something the Baltimore Orioles are considering.

“You’re not the first person to suggest this possibility. Holliday, he’s still 20. If he doesn’t play in the majors this year if he just came up in September and struggled a little bit in 20 games, no one is suggesting this,” Law said. “He’s still on the top of everyone’s prospect list. Everyone’s talking about him as a future superstar. It’s just because he had those struggles in April and then at the beginning of his second call-up.

“Unless the Orioles think they’ve seen something that’s a real concern, I don’t believe they’d even consider trading him. I have a feeling almost anybody else would be available in the right deal. That could be Coby Mayo, that could be Samuel Basallo.”

