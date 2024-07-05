Baltimore Orioles reportedly may have a slight advantage in trade talks for top SP

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles rumors this summer have connected the club to top arms like Garrett Crochet, Jesus Luzardo and Jose Quintana. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Baltimore might have a small advantage in trade negotiations this summer.

While Baltimore’s farm system is outstanding, with some of the Orioles top prospects viewed as future stars, there’s another edge the front office holds. Its young players in the minor leagues are well-known at this point, but teams planning to sell have spent several weeks on scouting trips to see the young Orioles prospects.

During the winter, Baltimore engaged in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for Luzardo. While the Marlins no longer have high-end starting pitchers available this summer, with Luzardo on the IL, they can offer several hitters and relievers. If Baltimore wants a front-line starter, it will have to look to a team like the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore Orioles rotation stats (FanGraphs): 3.28 ERA (2nd in MLB), 15.5% K-BB rate (15th in MLB), .230 batting average allowed (5th in MLB), 1.17 WHIP (4th in MLB)

As highlighted by Robert Murray of Fansided, there’s important context to remember in potential trade talks between the Orioles and White Sox is their recent history. Baltimore and Chicago had “numerous discussions” this winter about a Dylan Cease trade. While a deal never materialized, the White Sox know the farm system well and which of the Orioles top prospects they like.

Familiarity with an opposing team’s farm system matters, it’s also an edge the San Diego Padres have since they acquired Cease from the White Sox. While Chicago’s scouts will take more in-person looks at the Orioles prospects, the info they already have is enough to start a dialogue on a trade.

One undeniable risk with Crochet is his workload. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, Crochet has already thrown a career-high 101.1 innings before the All-Star Break. Facing a much bigger workload than ever before, the 25-year-old southpaw will need a lightened workload in the second half of the season.

Garrett Crochet stats (FanGraphs): 3.02 ERA, 35.3% strikeout rate, 1.78 BB/9, 141-20 K-BB ratio, 10 home runs allowed in 101.1 innings pitched

If the Orioles acquired Crochet, it would leave the team in a position where it might have to move him to the bullpen in September. Considering Chicago’s asking price, the potential of having to pull Crochet from the playoff rotation could convince Baltimore to explore alternatives.