MLB insider reveals 2 new Baltimore Orioles trade targets who recently became available

Baltimore Orioles rumors are swirling ahead of the MLB trade deadline in anticipation of the World Series contender being one of the most aggressive teams. While many of the Orioles trade targets are known, two new names popped up in MLB trade rumors over the weekend.

Heading into MLB games today, it’s been well-documented that the Orioles have significant interest in Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet along with Detroit Tigers’ starter Tarik Skubal. Both All-Star hurlers are atop the Orioles trade targets, but Baltimore also has its eyes on some more affordable options.

After being swept by the Washington Nationals over the weekend, the Cincinnati Reds essentially made their intentions at the MLB trade deadline known. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Reds informed clubs around the league that they are willing to trade players on expiring contracts.

Notably, per Morosi, the Orioles are among the clubs interested in Cincinnati’s pitching. Of the Reds’ arms available, Baltimore is reportedly eyeing Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez.

Frankie Montas stats (FanGraphs): 4.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, .243 batting average allowed, 18.8% K-rate, 9.9% walk rate, 8.9% K-BB rate in 89 innings pitched

Montas, age 31, hasn’t been particularly sharp on the mound this year. He has missed time with injury and durability has been a recurring issue for him dating back to his time with the Oakland Athletics. The 6-foot-2 righty did get off to a relatively strong start this season, posting a 3.55 ERA in his first 25.1 innings.

Martinez, age 33, could function in a variety of roles for Baltimore if acquired. The veteran right-handed pitcher has worked both as a starter and reliever in his career, but 23-of-25 appearances for him this season have come out of the bullpen. He hasn’t pitched more than 4 innings in a game since May but can cover 2-3 innings per relief appearance in most cases.

Nick Martinez stats (ESPN): 3.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 56 strikeouts, 9 walks, 72 hits allowed in 72 innings

The veteran could also be an option to help Baltimore in 2025, but he does control his future with a $12 million player option for next season. As for Montas, there’s a $20 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. Based on his performance this year, a buyout would be likely.

