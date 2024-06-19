Baltimore Orioles news: Team dealt multiple major injury blows to pitching staff

Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles entered MLB games today with a 47-25 record and in playoff positioning. But they continue to face stiff competition from the first-place New York Yankees (51-24) in the American League East.

One of the major backdrops thus far this season has been injuries to its rotation. Both Tyler Wells and John Means had to undergo Tommy John Surgery earlier in the year.

Kyle Bradish has been dealing with a sprain to the UCL in his throwing elbow. Meanwhile, reliever Danny Coulombe is also dealing with an elbow injury.

We now have an update on both Bradish and Coulombe. It’s not good.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias informed reporters on Wednesday that Bradish has undergone Tommy John Surgery on his UCL and will miss the remainder of the season. As for Coulombe, he’s out until at least September after having bone chips removed from his throwing elbow.

What the latest Baltimore Orioles injury news means



First off, Bradish will not be returning to the bump until at least after the All-Star Break next season. It’s absolutely brutal stuff for both the pitcher and his team.

Bradish was initially diagnosed with a sprained UCL in February. But he was able to make eight starts earlier this season, pitching to a 2-0 record with a 2.75 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Bradish last took to the bump June 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He was amazing for Baltimore a season ago.

Kye Bradish stats (2023): 12-7 record, 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP

As for Coulombe, it’s not 100% known if he’ll be able to return this season. The reliever had put up a 1-0 record with a 2.42 ERA while striking out 28 batters in 26 innings of work.

The Orioles’ rotation still remains solid. Corbin Burnes (2.14 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) has been brilliant since coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers in an off-season trade. Grayson Rodriguez (3.20 ERA and 1.23 WHIP) is also doing his thing. Albert Suárez (2.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) has been a surprise.

But there is a reason why Elias and Co. are being linked to starting pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer. These two injuries add another layer to that.

