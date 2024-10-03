Deuce is wild: Auburn climbs to No. 3 in the ‘other’ rankings

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nine SEC teams are in the current Top 25 in college football. Auburn, 0-2 in league play and 2-3 overall as they prepare to tackle ticked-off Georgia, is not among them.

But the Tigers are working their way up the “other” rankings after scoring another serious win on the recruiting trail.

Quarterback Deuce Knight, previously committed to Notre Dame, said he will instead enroll at Auburn in a welcome bit of news, given the sore spot the position has been in recent years.

Senior quarterback Payton Thorne has 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Tigers in 2024.

At George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, Knight had 28 total touchdowns as a junior. He’s rated the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2025 by ESPN. The 247Sports Composite ranking lists him as the fifth-best quarterback and the 29th-best prospect overall.

Freshman Walker White (Little Rock Christian Academy) arrived at Auburn last cycle, giving head coach Hugh Freeze a pair of exciting options at the position moving forward. White is a four-star recruit who is ranked 41st in the Class of 2024.

Knight reportedly attended four Auburn home games prior to spurning the Fighting Irish for the Tigers. Knight also considered Colorado, Ole Miss, and Alabama, according to The Athletic.

Skills Deuce Knight is bringing to Auburn

At 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Knight is a southpaw with speed. He reportedly posted a 42-inch vertical and is a state track champion. His brother is Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.



Knight has the physical makeup to challenge for playing time immediately. He only adds to the existing Auburn recruiting class. The Tigers are currently rated No. 3 in the country for the Class of 2025 and No. 5 per On3 Industry.

During his junior year, Knight transferred to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville before returning to George County to finish the season. He wound up throwing for 2,047 yards and 17 touchdowns, with just two interceptions for George County last season, in addition to 494 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

