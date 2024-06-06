Atlanta Hawks rumors: New report suggests coach Quin Snyder pushing to draft specific player with No. 1 pick

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A new report indicates that Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder may be pushing the team’s decision-makers to use the No. 1 overall pick to draft a specific player to help boost the team’s defense in a major way next season.

The Hawks front office has a huge decision to make in a few weeks. The organization somehow lucked into having the top overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft despite being in the Play-In Tournament a couple of months ago. However, while they did get lucky in the draft lottery this is not a great year to have the No. 1 pick.

Various reports over the last few weeks have pointed to this being one of the worst classes in quite some time, which puts added pressure on the front office to get their choice right and not blow an opportunity they rarely have.

Several names have been floated as the player they’ll likely use the No. 1 pick on, and Frenchman Alex Sarr is a popular choice. However, ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony reported this week that the team’s head coach is pushing to select the man viewed as the best shot blocker and defensive big man in this year’s class.

Donovan Clingan stats (2023-24): 13.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.5 BPG

“I’ve heard that Atlanta likes Donovan Clingan. Quin Snyder especially likes Donovan Clingan,” Givony said on a recent edition of ‘The Lowe Post.’ “Atlanta had, I think, one of the worst defenses in the NBA the past few years. And one great way to fix that is to draft a guy with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, who is the best shot blocker in this draft, who anchored a national championship defense the past two years.”

Clingan has become one of the fastest risers in the draft evaluation process after leading the Connecticut Huskies to a second straight national title in March. His defense is the strongest part of his game, but he also has been praised for his outstanding leadership skills and a shot that has a lot of upside and can stretch defenses.