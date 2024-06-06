New York Knicks news: NBA Draft expert predicts NYK take Duke star as potential Isaiah Hartenstein replacement

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A new NBA Mock Draft from a notable draft expert predicts the New York Knicks will use their first of two first-round picks in this month’s event on a top star from the legendary Duke Blue Devils program.

The Knicks have two selections in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Draft — numbers 24 and 25, respectively. While recent rumors suggest the team is looking to move both picks in a potential blockbuster trade, with this being a weak draft class they may have a hard time finding teams who see notable value in the selections. That is why they are likely to hold on to them and make both picks later this month.

There are a few ways the team could go, and trying to find a reliable backup point guard to help lead the second unit and give superstar Jalen Brunson more rest time will be a priority. However, the organization may also need to prepare for the idea of a different big man manning the middle in the years ahead.

Along with talented 3-and-D star OG Anunoby, center Isaiah Hartenstein will hit free agency in a few weeks. It is not a lock that the team will be able to re-sign both, and Hartenstein could get thrown some big money this summer since he is seen by many as the best center on this year’s market. Furthermore, fellow center Mitchell Robinson has a long history of injuries and it is hard to trust him to stay healthy as he gets older.

That is why in a new mock draft, Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Krysten Peek is predicting that the New York Knicks will use pick 24 on Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.

Kyle Filipowski stats (2023-24): 16.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 35% 3PT

“NBA scouts and executives are very familiar with Filipowski at this point. His face-up game as a 7-footer shows promise at the NBA level, but his defense guarding the switch and extending to the perimeter might give some teams pause in the lottery and mid-first round,” she wrote this week.

Filipowski’s defensive deficiencies could be a problem for head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, his upside as a scorer would be refreshing from Knicks centers. Plus he is a good rebounder and passer and is a big man that can hit the three consistently.