Atlanta Falcons news: Team suffers devastating injury ahead of Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping that their remade offense will jump leaps and bounds from a season ago. Kirk Cousins is manning things under center. He has a plethora of weapons at his disposal. That includes running back Bijan Robinsin, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta also added young receiver Rondale Moore to the mix in a deal that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals.

Moore was expected to play a major role in the overhaul of the Falcons’ offense. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case.

The former second-round pick from Purdue was carted off the practice field on Wednesday with what seemed to be a serious injury.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Moore suffered a season-ending injury and was placed on injured reserve.

This is an absolutely devastating blow to the Falcons on offense. Moore, 24, racked up 135 receptions for 1,201 yards in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was expected to take on an added role in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons depth chart after Rondale Moore injury news

Drake London is obviously WR1 for Atlanta. The former first-round pick from USC recorded 69 receptions for 905 yards as a sophomore last season.

Atlanta also added former 1,000 yard receiver Darnell Mooney from the Chicago Bears in NFL free agency. He’ll start opposite London.

At issue here is the slot receiver spot. Ray Ray McCloud will now likely be given a look at that spot after he was signed away from the San Francisco 49ers during the spring.

There is also a good chance that the Falcons now look at the free agent market for more depth. There are still some names available that could help.