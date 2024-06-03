Atlanta Braves reportedly not engaged in trade talks for productive Ronald Acuna replacement

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Since the season-ending injury suffered by All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves lineup has produced just 25 runs with a .238/.281/.351 slash line in 7 games. Despite the woes at the plate, recent MLB trade rumors indicate Atlanta isn’t ready to make a move for a new outfielder.

The organization has instead banked on the return of All-Star catcher Sean Murphy and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley to the Braves lineup. However, while Atlanta regained two of its top hitters in the days after its MVP went down, production from the batting order has dropped.

Atlanta Braves lineup stats (2024): 257 runs scored (14th in MLB), .250 batting average (8th), .317 OBP (7th), .408 slugging (8th)

The Braves are in a difficult spot in some ways. Thanks to the expansion of the MLB playoffs, fewer teams are willing to be sellers especially this early in the season. Furthermore, other general managers likely see an opportunity to try and take advantage of Atlanta after it lost Acuna. However, one of the top bats known to be available doesn’t even seem to be under consideration by the front office.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Braves reportedly haven’t been engaged in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for veteran outfielder Tommy Pham.

Pham, age 36, has been very productive in the White Sox lineup this season. Entering MLB games today, Pjam held a .733 OPS across 132 at-bats.

Tommy Pham stats (2024): 280/.331/.402, .733 OPS, 3 home runs, 12 RBI, 3 stolen bases in 33 games

The veteran outfielder is on a very affordable contract and he would only be a rental, driving down the potential cost to acquire him via trade. For now, however, it appears the Braves will keep rolling with the outfield trio of Michael Harris, Adam Duvall and Jarred Kelenic with the hopes that their bats heat up.

