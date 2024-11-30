Andrew Luck returns to Stanford in prominent role

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nearly 15 years ago, Andrew Luck left the Stanford Cardinal to live out his NFL dream. The former first-team All-American was viewed as the consensus top pick and a generational talent, leading to the Indianapolis Colts making him the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Luck was in the midst of an excellent pro football career, where he made four Pro Bowl teams. Unfortunately, multiple injuries, including a season-ending shoulder surgery, forced Luck into early retirement. Ever since, Colts fans have called for his return, but Luck has made peace with his life, and now he’s returning to where his college football career started,

Andrew Luck set to become Stanford’s general manager

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford, but this time, it won’t be as their starting quarterback. Instead, Luck’s new duties will be as the football program’s general manager.

Luck, who’s now 35, will be involved in “everything Stanford football touches” from football to business relating to the sport, player personnel, scouting, recruiting, and roster management. His role even includes managing the coaching staff.

“I’m excited. I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtedly the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.” Andrew Luck on returning to Stanford

Luck has no plans to move on from second-year head coach Troy Taylor and is eager to help return Stanford to the once-prominent football program they were during the quarterback’s heyday. After back-to-back 3-9 seasons, Luck and Coach Taylor have a lot of work to do.

