Agents hammer Las Vegas Raiders as one of most unstable NFL franchises in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 NFL season with internal excitement surrounding head coach Antonio Pierce and one of the better defenses in the AFC. However, some around the NFL believe this team is headed for the same annual fate largely due to who runs the show.

The Raiders made the playoffs in 2021 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, suffering a first-round playoff exit. Since 2003, the team only made the playoffs twice and it hasn’t won a playoff game since it defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2003.

At least based on the on-field results, this is one of the worst NFL teams in the last two decades. It doesn’t even account for the off-the-field issues and controversies that have surrounded this organization within the last 10 years. All of that might be why agents view this as one of the worst-run NFL teams right now.

In a poll of NFL agents conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Raiders were voted as the second-most unstable franchise in football (7 votes) just behind the Carolina Panthers (9 votes).

“The owner (Mark Davis) frequently makes significant changes. He put Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in charge and fired them after less than two seasons. Now, the Raiders have an inexperienced coach in Antonio Pierce and a retread GM hire in Tom Telesco. Organizations start at the top, and Davis doesn’t provide stability.” Anonymous NFL agent on Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and the team’s recent history

It’s not a great sign when an NFL franchise is put in the same company as the Panthers, who have fired multiple head coaches since owner David Tepper took over. Equally concerning for Las Vegas, many around the league seem to believe the hiring of former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was another mistake by this franchise.

Equally concerning, the Raiders’ reputation around the league doesn’t seem to be improving while organizations like the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals are on the upswing.

“Traditional choices in this category, like Washington and Arizona, have improved or appear headed in a good direction. Vegas keeps making changes and now finds itself without an apparent quarterback of the future or legitimate starter when it needed one following last season.” Anonymous NFL agent on the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas is effectively locked into quarterback purgatory right now, all while the Commanders, Cardinals, Panthers and New England Patriots have their quarterbacks of the future. Even if the Raiders finish with one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, next year’s quarterback class is weak.

Franchise quarterbacks are the ultimate stabilizers and can do wonders for changing the reputation of the franchise. Until Las Vegas finds that, Raiders owner Mark Davis will continue to be the face of a franchise that has struggled to be relevant for 20 years.

