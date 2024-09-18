Sports media insider reveals who could replace Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN

Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the biggest Woj bomb of them all, announcing he’d be retiring from his days as an NBA insider who breaks all the latest news. The report came as a shock, but what came later was even more stunning.

Wojnarowski isn’t simply stepping away from ESPN to take another reporting job elsewhere, he’s instead trying his hand at being a general manager at St. Bonaventure, which is his alma mater. But Woj’s departure leaves a massive hole at ESPN. Who will replace Wojnarowski as ESPN’s most-trusted NBA insider?

Related: NBA willing to resurrect Seattle SuperSonics’ history as expansion talks continue

Who’s replacing Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN?

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now that Adrian Wojnarowski has left the NBA landscape, who will fill his big shoes at ESPN? Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports already has a lead on Woj’s replacement.

According to McCarthy, ESPN will attempt to lure Shams Charania away from The Athletic, plus former network analyst Chris Haynes. Both NBA insiders are pending free agents, which could speed up negotiations for ESPN as they seek a proper replacement for Woj.

Meanwhile, one ESPN staffer admits to being “floored” by the sudden Woj bomb. Another said, “There’s only one Woj.”

We’ll see if that’s true over the next few months as Charania and others fill in the gaps that Woj has left by the wayside to pursue a coaching career. Meanwhile, we’ll also be watching closely to see how St. Bonaventure does with their first-time GM.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25: Will the NBA have a new MVP winner?