ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski drops one final ‘Woj bomb’ announcing retirement

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a “Woj bomb” Wednesday morning that shook the basketball world.

The senior NBA insider revealed he is retiring from ESPN and will be taking over as general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make,” Wojnarowski said in a statement. “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.”

Wojnarowski has worked in the news industry for 37 years, where he spent years crafting his legacy. After leaving Yahoo Sports, Wojnarowski went on to spend seven years at ESPN, where his breaking NBA news “Woj bombs” became all the rage.

“I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers. No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others,” Wojnarowski said.

“After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own.”

Peers give Adrian Wojnarowski his flowers

Following Wojnarowski’s final “Woj bomb,” friends, peers, and other reporters paid their respects to the great on social media.

I've been fortunate to spend more than 20 years in this business working with reams of talented people. Adrian Wojnarowski is the best. Period. A peerless reporter. A gifted wordsmith. A storyteller nonpareil. He is Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, leaving at the apex of his game. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 18, 2024

Met Woj at the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage after reading him for a few years while he was the columnist at The Bergen Record. He has been a friend, a mentor, and a model ever since, and he's going out the way any of us would want. All the best to him and his family. https://t.co/QPeNc4EFyz — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) September 18, 2024

I’m thrilled for Adrian Wojnarowski. This job can consume you. He’s always been very kind to me and is headed for the Basketball Hall of Fame, a trendsetter in this era of NBA insider coverage. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 18, 2024

Always helpful, even in competition. Devastating columnist and groundbreaking newsbreaker. Best of it all in retirement, Woj https://t.co/daKWHHlIG6 pic.twitter.com/K4zJm46xPG — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) September 18, 2024

It has been an honor pic.twitter.com/wzFVaAo4lL — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 18, 2024

Who will replace Woj at ESPN?

Wojnarowski’s retirement is definitely a big blow to ESPN’s NBA coverage. No one currently at the network is on his level at breaking NBA news.

The New York Post has previously reported NBA insider Shams Charania’s deals with The Athletic and FanDuel TV are expiring this year.