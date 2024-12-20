5 bold predictions for New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons Week 16 matchup

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The New York Giants (2-12) will travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-7) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Giants are a team that has been decimated by injuries and could tie a franchise record for most losses in a season if they lose on Sunday. The Falcons, on the other hand, are in contention for a playoff berth and will turn to Michael Penix Jr., who will make his first NFL start.

Despite Penix making his first start, the Falcons are huge favorites. It will be interesting to see if Giants head coach Brian Daboll can rally his team after they were embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, 35-14, last week.

Here are five predictions for Sunday’s game.

Michael Penix Jr. will throw touchdown pass on Falcons’ opening drive

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There will be a ton of intrigue to see how Penix performs on Sunday. This is not just because Atlanta’s playoff hopes rest upon his shoulders; it’s because he’ll be playing against a team that could have drafted him.

New York decided to draft wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he’s having a superb season despite subpar quarterback play. However, there’s no position more important than quarterback, and if Penix shows promise, this will have people debating whether Giants general manager Joe Schoen should have drafted a quarterback instead of a receiver.

The rookie signal-caller will show promise as he throws a touchdown on the team’s first offensive possession of the game.

Kayvon Thibodeaux will have three sacks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux has struggled mightily this season, leaving some wondering if the front office will give him his fifth-year option this offseason. In nine games this season, the edge rusher has recorded 19 tackles and three sacks.

This week, he’ll face a Falcons offensive line that has surrendered 29 sacks on the season. Look for Thibodeaux to have his best game of the season as he sacks Penix three times.

Bijan Robinson will have 50-yard touchdown run

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson is showing why he’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s rushed for 1,102 yards on 237 carries, with eight rushing touchdowns, and has 54 receptions for 411 yards and a touchdown.

The only thing we haven’t seen from the second-year back is a long, explosive touchdown run, as his longest run this season is 37 yards. That could change on Sunday as New York has the 31st-ranked run defense, allowing 143 yards per game, and will likely be without key starters such as Bobby Okereke.

Malik Nabers will have 100 yards receiving and Tyrone Tracy Jr. will have 100 yards rushing

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two bright spots for the Giants’ 2024 season have been rookies Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. No matter what owner John Mara decides to do this offseason, Nabers and Tracy Jr. will be building blocks for the future.

Nabers is 99 yards away from becoming the first Giants receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018 to have 1,000 receiving yards. Tracy Jr. is on the brink of having 1,000 all-purpose yards, as he has 695 yards rushing and 220 yards receiving. Both will have big games on Sunday as New York’s offense comes to life for the first time in weeks. Nabers will reach the century mark in receiving yards, and Tracy Jr. will reach that mark in rushing yards.

Younghoe Koo will kick game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expires

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has struggled at times this season, having connected on 25 out of his 34 field-goal attempts. Most are expecting Atlanta to win this game comfortably, but New York will put up a fight. In the end, it won’t be enough as Koo kicks a game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expires.

Prediction: Falcons 27, Giants 24

