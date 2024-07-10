NBA insider makes the case for 2024 USA Basketball being just as good as the 1992 Dream Team

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Is the 2024 men’s USA Basketball team just as good as the iconic “Dream Team” from 1992? One NBA insider currently covering the practices for this year’s team recently made the case for why it is not a wild idea.

There really was no better assemblage of active players than 1992’s men’s Olympic basketball team. For decades, the best amateur players in the nation did an admirable job representing the United States on the world stage. However, the team that gathered in Barcelona over two decades ago featured the very best players the NBA had to offer at the time.

Also Read: Top 10 moments in USA Olympic Basketball history, including the 1992 Dream Team

It just so happens that the ’92 team included quite a few of the greatest players of all time as well. The legendary “Dream Team” featured Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and a cornucopia of eventual Hall-of-Famers.

Yet not only were they a team-up of some of the best players ever, they completely dominated the field that year. Ever since, every Olympic team after has been compared to the “Dream Team.” The only group that many believe was as good is the 2012 “Redeem Team” which featured future Hall-of-Famers like Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dwayne Wade.

Credit: USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

However, at least one NBA insider believes the 2024 edition of the men’s USA Basketball team has the potential to be just as strong as the “Dream Team.”

“There’s been inevitable comparisons to the 1992 “Dream Team” and that happens during every Olympics, but I think that can actually be a valid case here,” veteran NBA reporter Mark Medina told Sportsnaut this week. “You have the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Lebron James. You have the NBA’s best shooter ever, Stephen Curry. You have one of the most efficient scorers ever in Kevin Durant. When you look at the talent, they have a very interesting blend of experienced players and young and up-and-coming players.

Also Read: Top 10 USA Olympics track victories ever, including Jesse Owens and Wilma Rudolph

“… Durant is really the only player who has been there and done that in consecutive Olympic games since 2012. Obviously, this isn’t Lebron James’ first rodeo, but he hasn’t played since 2012 … Curry hasn’t played in the Olympics until now. Didn’t even make the team in 2012 — that’s ridiculous. Then when you look at the rest of the group, there’s just a lot of good, prime, and young up-and-coming talent. Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton. It’s weird to say Jayson Tatum’s young but he’s in his prime and already won a gold medal in Tokyo.”

It’s a fair case and this year’s team is stacked. Below you can get a look at the rosters for the 1992 “Dream Team” and 2024 USA Basketball squad to decide for yourself which one is the most talented.

2024 USA Basketball and 1992 Dream Team roster