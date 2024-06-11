2024 U.S. Open TV Schedule: Tee Times, Channels and More

The United States Golf Association’s major championship begins this week in the 2024 U.S. Open. Every player who is in the field is getting set for the third major championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
Playing on Course No. 2 of the Pinehurst series, the first round is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Last year on the other side of the country, Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club for his first major championship.
So far this year in 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in three years and Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship at Valhalla last month. Both Scheffler and Schauffele rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, in this week’s world golf rankings entering the U.S. Open while Clark sits at No. 4.
It is expected a difficult of preparation as players have been solely focused around the greens, ensuring that they limit strokes and not add on to the scorecard.
It the fourth time Pinehurst No. 2 is hosting the U.S. and first in 10 years when Martin Kaymer went wire-to-wire to win. Pinehurst No. 2 also hosted the U.S. Open in 1999 and 2005 when Payne Stewart and Michael Campbell won in those years, respectively.
What Channel is the U.S. Open on?
The 124th U.S. Open will be televised between USA and NBC and its respective subset programming network.
U.S. Open TV Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Thursday, June 13
|6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|USA
Peacock
|2
|Friday, June 14
|6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Peacock
NBC
Peacock
|3
|Saturday, June 15
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|USA
NBC
|4
|Sunday, June 16
|9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|USA
NBC
Other coverage for the U.S. Open
In addition to USA, NBC and Peacock, The Golf Channel will have its programming throughout the tournament for pre- and post-round coverage
The U.S. Open will also be broadcast on Sirius XM from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.
2024 U.S. Open Featured Groups
Here is a look at the featured group for the first two day of the U.S. Open. The featured groups can be streamed live on usopen.com and the USGA App.
Thursday, May 16 (all times ET)
- 7:29 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
- 7:40 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
- 7:51 a.m.: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson
- 1:14 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 1:36 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
Friday, May 17 (all times ET)
- 7:29 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- 7:40 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 7:51 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
- 1:14 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
- 1:25 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
- 1:36 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson
U.S. Open tee times
All time ET, (a) is amateur
|Round 1: 1 tee
|Round 2: 10 tee
|Players
|6:45 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
|6:56 a.m.
|12:41 p.m.
|Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
|7:07 a.m.
|12:52 p.m.
|Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
|7:18 a.m.
|1:03 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
|7:29 a.m.
|1:14 p.m.
|Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
|7:40 a.m.
|1:25 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
|7:51 a.m.
|1:36 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
|8:02 a.m.
|1:47 p.m.
|Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard
|8:13 a.m.
|1:58 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
|8:24 a.m.
|2:09 p.m.
|Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
|8:35 a.m.
|2:20 p.m.
|Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
|8:46 a.m.
|2:31 p.m.
|Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
|8:57 a.m.
|2:42 p.m.
|Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
|Round 1: 10 tee
|Round 2: 1 tee
|Players
|6:45 a.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
|6:56 a.m.
|12:41 p.m.
|Dean Burmeister, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
|7:07 a.m.
|12:52 p.m.
|S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
|7:18 a.m.
|1:03 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
|7:29 a.m.
|1:14 p.m.
|Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
|7:40 a.m.
|1:25 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
|7:51 a.m.
|1:36 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson
|8:02 a.m.
|1:47 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
|8:13 a.m.
|1:58 p.m.
|Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
|8:24 a.m.
|2:09 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Eduardo Molinari
|8:35 a.m.
|2:20 p.m.
|Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
|8:46 a.m.
|2:31 p.m.
|Aaron Rai, Davis Thomspon, Zac Blair
|8:57 a.m.
|2:42 p.m.
|Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloh (a)
|Round 1: 1 tee
|Round 2: 10 tee
|Players
|12:30 p.m.
|6:45 a.m.
|Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
|12:41 p.m.
|6:56 a.m.
|Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
|12:52 p.m.
|7:07 a.m.
|Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:03 p.m.
|7:18 a.m.
|Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
|1:14 p.m.
|7:29 a.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
|1:25 p.m.
|7:40 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
|1:36 p.m.
|7:51 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
|1:47 p.m.
|8:02 a.m.
|Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
|1:58 p.m.
|8:13 a.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
|2:09 p.m.
|8:24 a.m.
|Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
|2:20 p.m.
|8:35 a.m.
|Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
|2:31 p.m.
|8:46 a.m.
|Taisei Shimizu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
|2:42 p.m.
|8:57 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
|Round 1: 10 tee
|Round 2: 1 tee
|Players
|12:30 p.m.
|6:45 a.m.
|Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
|12:41 p.m.
|6:56 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
|12:52 p.m.
|7:07 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
|1:03 p.m.
|7:18 a.m.
|Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
|1:14 p.m.
|7:29 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
|1:25 p.m.
|7:40 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
|1:36 p.m.
|7:51 a.m.
|Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
|1:47 p.m.
|8:02 a.m.
|Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
|1:58 p.m.
|8:13 a.m.
|Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
|2:09 p.m.
|8:24 a.m.
|Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
|2:20 p.m.
|8:35 a.m.
|Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
|2:31 p.m.
|8:46 a.m.
|Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
|2:42 p.m.
|8:57 a.m.
|Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black