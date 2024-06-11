2024 U.S. Open TV Schedule: Tee Times, Channels and More

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Golf Association’s major championship begins this week in the 2024 U.S. Open. Every player who is in the field is getting set for the third major championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Playing on Course No. 2 of the Pinehurst series, the first round is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Last year on the other side of the country, Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club for his first major championship.

So far this year in 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in three years and Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship at Valhalla last month. Both Scheffler and Schauffele rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, in this week’s world golf rankings entering the U.S. Open while Clark sits at No. 4.

It is expected a difficult of preparation as players have been solely focused around the greens, ensuring that they limit strokes and not add on to the scorecard.

It the fourth time Pinehurst No. 2 is hosting the U.S. and first in 10 years when Martin Kaymer went wire-to-wire to win. Pinehurst No. 2 also hosted the U.S. Open in 1999 and 2005 when Payne Stewart and Michael Campbell won in those years, respectively.

What Channel is the U.S. Open on?

The 124th U.S. Open will be televised between USA and NBC and its respective subset programming network.

U.S. Open TV Schedule

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, June 13 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. USA

Peacock 2 Friday, June 14 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Peacock

NBC

Peacock 3 Saturday, June 15 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. USA

NBC 4 Sunday, June 16 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. USA

NBC

Other coverage for the U.S. Open

In addition to USA, NBC and Peacock, The Golf Channel will have its programming throughout the tournament for pre- and post-round coverage

The U.S. Open will also be broadcast on Sirius XM from 7:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET.

2024 U.S. Open Featured Groups

Here is a look at the featured group for the first two day of the U.S. Open. The featured groups can be streamed live on usopen.com and the USGA App.

Thursday, May 16 (all times ET)

7:29 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m.: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson

1:14 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Friday, May 17 (all times ET)

7:29 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

7:40 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

7:51 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1:14 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

1:25 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:36 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson

U.S. Open tee times

